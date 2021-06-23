The Kroger Wellness Experience is back and better than ever! The third-annual wellness festival, cofounded by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jewel, will take place on August 20 through the 21 at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. The two-day festival — which is one of the largest wellness and entertainment events hosted in the Midwest — will be full of live music, celebrity-led workouts and cooking demonstrations, mental wellness talks, beauty demonstrations, panel discussions, a food expo and family-friendly activities.

“The events of the last year have put a significant spotlight on the importance of overall health,” Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health, said in a statement. “It is more important than ever to foster empathy and open dialogue around our well-being, including physical, mental and emotional health. The Wellness Experience inspires and uplifts our full selves in an energetic, educational and fun way.”

Aside from Jewel, the event will feature appearances from Quinn XCII and group Blessid Union of Souls who are both set to perform. There will also be an Opening Act Competition, which invites undiscovered artists to perform live, a food drive benefitting the Freestore Foodbank and a Food As Medicine Expo, which will highlight better decision-making in the kitchen and disease prevention.

Admission to the two-day event is free, but to sample products, attendees must donate one Kroger®, Private Selection® or Simple Truth non-perishable item to receive a wristband or purchase a $5 wristband at the entrance. Those planning to attend can register for free online.

“It means a lot to work with a company like Kroger that believes in ‘feeding the human spirit,'” Jewel said in a statement. “We need uplifting music, positive messages and wellness now more than ever, and I’m very grateful for their partnership. For me, it’s been a dream to offer wellness to everyone for free.”

The Wellness Experience is an interactive festival and always-on digital platform created to help people take actionable steps toward making their lives healthier. From food to fitness, the platform hosts year-round events and fresh content including recipes and tips to easier shopping and staying healthy. The Wellness Experience by Kroger will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 20 and 21.