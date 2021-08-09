When it comes to going all the way in the fantasy suite on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, some stars are more open about what goes down than others. Following hometown dates, the producers offer the suitor and the final three (or four) contestants a chance to escape the cameras and spend the night together.

While viewers assume that most participants hook up behind closed doors, some participants, including Sean Lowe and Matt James, chose to remain abstinent during the reality dating competition. However, other contestants were way more vocal about what happened during fantasy suite dates, including Bachelorette alums Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, former Bachelor Nick Viall and more.

Hannah revealed during season 15 she was intimate with ex Peter Weber during her season of the show. How she spilled the tea on her steamy night with the pilot was unforgettable. It all started when contestant Luke Parker expressed he’d “completely remove” himself from the relationship if Hannah ever had sex with “one or multiple of these guys.” The Alabama native felt judged by her finalist, and she made sure to send Luke home once she learned how he felt.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” Hannah responded to him. “I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f—king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave.”

Luke was surprised by Hannah’s confession. “I f—ked in a windmill,” she reiterated. “And guess what? We did it a second time!” Hannah has always been open and during the live show, she revealed even more hot details about her encounter with Peter. “Since it’s out there, and I did say there was something that Peter and I did twice — it was actually four times,” she divulged on After the Final Rose in July 2019.

Unfortunately, their romance was short-lived. After the fantasy suite episode, Peter was sent home. The two met up for a candid discussion during his season of The Bachelor but nothing romantic transpired from that. At least they shared many ~special~ moments together.

Hannah isn’t the only Bachelor Nation star to dish *all* the dirty details. Keep scrolling to see which Bachelor Nation stars admitted to going all the way!