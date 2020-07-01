Showing support. Kristen Doute’s boyfriend, Alex Menache, praised her staying strong in the wake of her firing from the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules and the backlash which followed. He posted a selfie with the star on Tuesday, June 30, as well as a statement about her kind-hearted nature.

“This woman has been put [through] the wringer these last few weeks and has taken it like a champ,” he wrote via Instagram. “Anyone that knows you knows your heart is pure and kind. She has dealt with it with grace and strength, and is putting in the work behind-the-scenes. I honor you @KristenDoute and will always be your No. 1 big idiot fan!”

Doute, 37, was one of four cast members fired from the show on June 9 after sparking controversy due to past racist behavior. The TV personality was one of the original stars, having appeared on-and-off since season 1.

Courtesy of Kristen Doute/Instagram

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network shared in a statement to In Touch at the time.

Not long after, it was revealed both ladies reached out to their former castmate Faith Stowers, who accused them of calling the cops on her for a crime she didn’t commit in 2018. “Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their rep Steve Honig told In Touch.

“Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere,” he further explained. “Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

Courtesy of Kristen Doute/Instagram

Doute also released her own personal statement on Instagram and said she was “ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry,” before promising to “do better.”

Schroeder, 32, echoed the sentiments in her lengthy message on social media. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” she wrote.

Menache is clearly staying by Doute’s side after her firing.