Khloé Kardashian revealed that her mom, Kris Jenner, was upset to wake up to Kourtney Kardashian’s baby announcement on the news instead of hearing about it from her daughter.

In the season finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, November 30, producers asked Khloé, 39, and Kris, 68, if they enjoyed seeing Kourtney, 44, announce to the world she was pregnant with husband Travis Barker’s baby by holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 17. The sign was a wink to the band’s music video for their song “All the Small Things” where a fan holds up a similar poster in the crowd.

Both women replied with a less-than-enthusiastic, “Yeah,” before Khloé explained.

“She found out on the news, my mom,” Khloé told producers. “She wasn’t happy. Rightfully so.”

Kris then told producers, “I woke up, opened my eyes, and right in front of me because we had left the TV on the night before and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign — and I thought I was being Punk’d. And then I realized it was the ABC News.”

However, Khloé said that she told her older sister that their mom’s feelings were hurt, and Kourtney said that she simply “forgot” to tell her family about her plan with the sign.

Gotham / Getty Images

“I just truly didn’t think to invite them to the L.A. concert, and didn’t think that they would care to come,” Kourtney explained in a confessional. “And I did tell Khloé about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego.”

Her reasoning didn’t sit well with Kris, who scoffed, “She forgot she had a family. That’s what pregnancy brain does. It’s wild how that happens.”

“It’s not about you. It just truly was our way to tell the world and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else,” Kourtney said in a one-on-one, standing her ground with her decision to not change the show.

Tensions between Kourtney and the rest of her family were a focal point during The Kardashians season 4, and the season kicked off with a feud between her and Kim Kardashian regarding Kim’s decision to participate in a Dolce & Gabbana event. Kourtney felt like Kim, 43, was copying off her wedding to Travis, 48, which had a similar theme.

The two reality TV stars reportedly ended their feud, but rumors continued to swirl about Kourtney’s decision to distance herself from the rest of her famous family.

“Kourtney’s tired of the drama and fighting with Kim,” a source exclusively told In Touch on October 12. “She’s made her position clear: She wants to quit the show after the baby comes.”

All episodes of The Kardashians season 4 are currently streaming on Hulu.