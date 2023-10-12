As Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s feud plays out on Hulu’s The Kardashians, sources tell In Touch things are even nastier behind the scenes.

“Kourtney’s tired of the drama and fighting with Kim,” a source says of the 44-year-old, who is expecting her first child with new husband Travis Barker. “She’s made her position clear: She wants to quit the show after the baby comes.”

Already a mom of three (with ex Scott Disick), Kourt has long been ambivalent about the family business. In the past, Kim, 42, has called out the Poosh founder for not being “passionate” about her career, while Kourtney accused Kim of coopting her nuptials to land a deal with her wedding dress designer, Dolce & Gabbana.

The spat culminated onscreen with Kourtney calling her sister an “egotistical narcissist” and telling her, “You’re a witch and I hate you.”

It’s not the first time Kourt has pulled back from the show. She also stepped away when the family’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on E!. “Her heart’s not in it anymore,” the insider tells In Touch. “She’s tired of the drama and fighting with Kim.”

She’s also worried about the show’s impact on her marriage. As In Touch has previously reported, Kourtney would prefer to control the narrative in a spinoff about her family with the Blink-182 drummer where she decides what ends up on screen.

“She’s very protective of her relationship with Travis,” says the insider. “She resents the expectation that they should have details of their life splashed on TV without consulting her first.”