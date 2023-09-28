Kourtney Kardashian didn’t hold back when she said that her “happiness comes” when she gets “the f–k away” from her family amid her drama with Kim Kardashian.

During the Thursday, September 28, episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 44, chose to skip her family’s trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In light of her absence, Kim, 42, reflected on their ongoing feud by stating they tend to move on but “get mad all over again” while watching edits of the show because “it brings up so many feelings.”

“What’s harder than living it is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living,” Kourtney said in her own confessional. “So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call.”

Their problems began when Kim agreed to do a partnership with Dolce & Gabbana during season 3. Kourtney was upset with her sister’s collaboration because she signed the deal just six months after the mother of three worked with the brand for her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

During the season 4 premiere, Kim told Kourtney on a phone call that she had to go to Milan for a dinner promoting the Dolce & Gabbana campaign. The Skims mogul invited Kourtney, though the eldest Kardashian sister declined because she doesn’t “think it’s cool” how the collaboration happened.

Kim slammed Kourtney’s accusations that she agreed to the deal during the wedding, though Kourtney wouldn’t let go of the topic. “I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that,” she fired back. “You saw this thing that was mine and wasn’t yours, and you wanted it.”

The mother of four continued to deny the claims and insisted she “did everything to steer away” from the styles featured at Kourtney’s wedding. “It’s not that original,” she added about the concept for Kourtney’s wedding. “Everyone does ’90s, it’s not a new concept.”

“You’re talking about the bulls–t details cause it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention,” Kourtney angrily replied. “You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left … you couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention.”

While left in shock by Kourtney’s comments, Kim asked her to think about “why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me.” She then claimed she’s a “different person” than she used to be.”

“Because I don’t need you guys anymore, I don’t need to be a part of it,” the Poosh founder responded.

Kim noted that she wasn’t the only person that had problems with Kourtney and claimed that her “friends call us complaining.” She continued, “We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

After Kim said that Kourtney takes out all of her problems on her, she noted that she was trying to reconcile. However, Kourtney seemingly had no interest in mending their relationship.

“It’s about you, you are a narcissist. It is all about you,” she told Kim. “Anything you do, it’s about you and how it looks to the world about you.”

The tense conversation concluded with Kim asking Kourtney if she was happy. “Yes, but not when I’m on the phone with you,” Kourtney replied, adding that she’s her happiest when she’s “specifically” away from Kim.