Kris Jenner broke down in tears while remembering her friend Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder 30 years after her death.

“You never get over losing a friend that way,” Kris, 68, said about Nicole’s death during the Sunday, June 2, episode of Lifetime’s The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson docuseries. “And I think I pack it down so far deep inside, you know? It’s been 30 years. It’s hard. [It’s] one of the hardest days I’ve ever experienced.”

Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered outside of her home in Brentwood, California, in June 1994. Her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, became a suspect in the case and was the subject of a highly publicized trial in January 1995. However, he was ultimately acquitted in October 1995 after his legal team, which included Robert Kardashian Sr., presented reasonable doubt.

Two years later, Ron’s family later brought a civil suit against O.J. in 1997. The former football player was found liable for wrongful death and battery against Ron and battery against Nicole, and he was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

Not only did Kris recall Nicole’s murder, but she also revealed what their last conversation was about before her death. In the docuseries, the longtime reality star explained that she and Nicole were determined to help their friend Faye Resnick as she dealt with substance abuse.

“Nicole said, ‘OK, we are going to go visit Faye and make sure that somebody’s there for her every day,’” Kris recalled. “So she made a schedule for us. I remember it was Nicole’s day and Nicole and I spoke and she goes, ‘No, Faye’s having a good day. I’m leaving. I’m leaving. Your day is tomorrow.’”

Kris added, “That was the last day I spoke to her.”

Meanwhile, Faye, 66, also appeared in the docuseries to share that Nicole “loved” her and “wanted [her] to be healthy.”

Not only did Kris and Faye share insight into their friendships with Nicole, but her sisters Tanya, Dominique and Denise also appeared also appeared to honor her life and legacy.

SGranitz/WireImage

“Other anniversaries just didn’t feel right,” Denise, 66, told People about why they wanted to participate in the documentary. “But we decided 30 years was probably the best and the last time to hear her voice and tell her story.”

Tanya, 54, added, “She’s not a dead body covered with a white sheet at the bottom of the stairs. That’s not Nicole. We want people to see this beautiful human being.”