Nicole Brown Simpson’s family and friends are set to discuss her murder 30 years after her life was cut short in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries, The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. What is the docuseries about, what happens in the trailer and when does it premiere?

What Is ‘The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ About?

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson will feature interviews with 50 people, including her sisters – Tanya, Dominique and Denise – other family members and friends. In addition to the interviews, the docuseries will also include never-before-seen footage of Nicole.

“This documentary provides an opportunity for Nicole’s own narrative and voice to be heard in one of the most notorious crimes and trials in history,” according to the Lifetime website. The docuseries promises “to shed new light on her life and tragic death.”

The synopsis continued, “With unprecedented access to exclusive home videos and interviews, the documentary reveals shocking new details in the tragic story.”

What Happens in ‘The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ Trailer?

The trailer begins with Nicole being remembered as a “nurturing, beautiful woman.” However, it takes a dark turn when her loved one state that they couldn’t protect her from her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, who was described as a “monster.”

“She always thought he was gonna hurt her. She always knew it,” a woman said about O.J. in a voiceover.

Several clips of Nicole and O.J. played, while her close friend Kris Jenner tearfully recalled the day she died as “one of the worst days I’ve ever experienced.”

Ahead of the premiere, Nicole’s sisters revealed why they wanted to participate in the docuseries. “Other anniversaries just didn’t feel right,” Denise told People about why the 30th anniversary of her death seemed like the right time to share her story. “But we decided 30 years was probably the best and the last time to hear her voice and tell her story.”

“She’s not a dead body covered with a white sheet at the bottom of the stairs. That’s not Nicole,” Tanya added. “We want people to see this beautiful human being.”

What Happened to Nicole Brown Simpson?

Following her divorce from O.J. in 1992, Nicole and friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered after they were found stabbed to death outside of her home in Brentwood, California. The former football player became a suspect in the case, though was ultimately found innocent in October 1995 following a high-profile trial.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

However, Ron’s family brought a civil suit against O.J. in 1997, and he was ultimately found liable for wrongful death and battery against Ron and battery against Nicole. O.J. was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

When Does ‘The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ Air?

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson premieres on Lifetime on June 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. The second episode will air on June 2, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.