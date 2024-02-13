After he was charged for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown ​Simpson, attention surrounded O.J. Simpson’s sports and acting career quickly shifted to interest in his life behind closed doors.

​Although reports that the jovial football star ​was not who fans thought he was shook the entire nation to its core, no one bore the brunt of the public scrutiny and attention more than O.J.’s children.

Everything we know about O.J. Simpson’s five kids, including what they’re doing now nearly three decades after their mother and stepmother’s tragic death.

Who Are O.J. Simpson’s Kids With Nicole Brown?

O.J. welcomed two children with his second wife, Nicole, before her death in June 1994. Their first child together, daughter Sydney Brooke, was born in 1985 and was only eight years old at the time of her mother’s murder.

Nicole gave birth to their second child, a son named Justin, in 1988. Justin was five years old when his mother was murdered outside the house as he and his sister slept upstairs.

Who Are O.J. Simpson’s Kids With Marguerite Whitley?

​Before he married Nicole in 1985, the former running back had three children with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley. The couple wed in 1967 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arnelle, in 1968.

In 1970, Marguerite gave birth to the couple’s first son together, Jason. Jason famously arrived at his father’s Brentwood home and tried to speak to him during his standoff with police after the high-speed Bronco chase seen around the world.

Authorities handcuffed Jason at the scene and took him into the house to calm down as they continued to coax O.J. out of his vehicle. No further incident with Jason was reported.

O.J. and Marguerite had one more daughter together, who they named Aaren, in 1977. However, the little girl tragically died one month before her second birthday in 1979 after drowning in the family’s pool.

Where Are O.J. Simpson’s Kids Now?

The former football star’s children have all managed to keep a low profile in the wake of their famous dad’s “trial of the century.”

As of April 2016, both of O.J.’s youngest, Sydney and Justin, were living quiet lives in St. Petersburg, Florida. The duo had called the state home since they moved with their father to Miami after his October 1995 acquittal in the murder trial for their mother and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Justin called the area a “great place to live” during an April 2016 interview with the Tampa Bay Times. O.J.’s youngest son works as a real estate agent and announced he was expecting his first child in February 2022.

After graduating from Boston University in 2010 with a degree in sociology, Sydney also began a career in real estate. As of the summer of 2019, she was running her own business, Simpsy LLC., under which she managed several St. Petersburg-based properties that she owned.

Meanwhile, O.J.’s oldest daughter, Arnelle, has remained a strong supporter of her father, even after he landed himself in prison following a 2007 armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel.

During her dad’s 2017 parole hearing, Arnelle asked that he be sent home so that she and her siblings can “move forward.”

“As a family we recognize he’s not the perfect man, but as a man and a father he has done his best,” she added, per Heavy.

Arnelle also maintains a close relationship with her mother, occasionally sharing photos of the two together on her private Instagram account, according to a 2022 article from Amo Mama.

Not much is known about O.J.’s oldest son, Jason, who has no social media presence and has not spoken to the press. He was last known to be living and working in Atlanta, Georgia, as a chef at the restaurant St. Cecilia, according to a June 2016 interview in the Los Angeles Times. He was previously diagnosed with intermittent rage disorder, according to the author of O.J. Is Innocent and I Can Prove It by William C. Dear.