Spilling the juice. O.J. Simpson addressed *those* rumors that claimed he had previously had an affair with Kris Jenner and fathered her daughter Khloé Kardashian, during an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast.”

“The rumor ain’t true. Not even nowhere close to being true. I’ve never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me … so that was never a case,” he admitted during the Monday, December 19 episode.

However, the former NFL star admitted that he always thought Kris, 67, was a “cute girl” and was “really nice” but he was “dating supermodels” at the time.

O.J., 75, previously addressed the rumors that surrounded him, Khloé, 38, and Kris, in a video posted to Twitter in June 2019, revealing that Kris’ late ex-husband and Khloé’s late father, Robert Kardashian, “was like a brother” to him.

“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended,” O.J. explained.

He continued, “But never … and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So, all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

O.J. made the video addressing the rumors after false reports claimed he and Kris had an affair and published the false accusations on the anniversary of the death of O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, who died on June 12, 1994.

Kris married Robert in July 1978. They welcomed daughters Kourtney, 43, Kim, 42, and Khloé and son Rob, 35, during their marriage. Robert and the Kardashians matriarch divorced in 1991, 12 years before he died of esophageal cancer.

Robert was longtime friends with O.J. for over two decades and even celebrated family milestones and holidays together. Robert worked as O.J.’s defense lawyer in 1995 after he was on trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman after the pair were violently murdered in 1994. O.J. and Nicole were married from 1985 to 1992 and were divorced for two years at the time of her death. O.J. was later found not guilty of the crimes.

Kris, who was best friends with Nicole, shared her frustration about the rumors of her affair with O.J. during a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing. It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take,” the momager tearfully said.

Kris then admitted that she held onto the “legal side” of Nicole’s death to mark her unwavering emotions of losing such a close friend.

“There’s a part of me that gets so angry that I mask my emotions of sadness. But I think that instead of focusing on something so tragic I think we just need to have these amazing memories that we had with her and celebrate all of that.”