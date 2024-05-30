Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters Dominique Brown, Denise Brown and Tanya Brown shared a rare update on what her and O.J. Simpson’s two kids are up to amid their private lives.

“They have their own families,” Dominique, 59, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 29, about Sydney Simpson and Justin Simpson. “They live normal lives. They want to be left alone, and they have children of their own.”

After Denise, 66, asked the public to “please leave them alone,” she continued, “They just want to live normal lives and happy lives. They don’t have both parents. It’s hard for them. It’s sad. I don’t know if it’s hard, but it’s sad for them. And I think their privacy is important to them.”

Meanwhile, Tanya, 54, revealed that she is “not really in touch” with Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35. She also added that she has “mixed feelings” about her niece and nephew watching Lifetime’s The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which breaks down Nicole’s life and murder in 1994.

She said that there are “so many great stories about” Nicole in the docuseries, though the project also depicts what a “horrible dad, “horrible husband” and “horrible human being” O.J. was before he died in April.

“I don’t know if they have a good perception of him or a poor one,” Tanya continued. “But I think it would kind of hurt me if they had such a great relationship with Dad and then all of a sudden they see this and see a totally different person.”

Not much is known about Sydney and Justin, though the siblings are believed to be living in Florida as of 2016.

In addition to his two kids with Nicole, O.J. was also the father to kids Arnelle, 55, and Jason, 54, with his first wife, Marguerite L. Whitley. The former couple also shared daughter Aaren, who died in a drowning accident before her 2nd birthday in 1979.

After tying the knot in 1985, Nicole and O.J. divorced in 1992. Two years later, Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered outside of her home in Brentwood, California. O.J. became a suspect in the case, and was ultimately acquitted in October 1995 following a high-profile trial.

Ron’s family later brought a civil suit against the former football player in 1997, and he was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages after he was found liable for wrongful death and battery against Ron and battery against Nicole.

Dominique, Denise and Tanya are set to look back at their sister’s life in The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which will premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. ET.