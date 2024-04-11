After the tragic murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, O.J. Simpson’s Brentwood mansion was plastered on news and TV screens everywhere.

The home was actually demolished after it was sold in 1998. The new owner also got a new address to stop tourists from gawking. However, the inside of the house is immortalized in a 160-minute video that O.J. put out after he was acquitted of the murder in 1996, called O.J. Simpson: The Interview. In the bizarre video, O.J. walks viewers around the property, disputing the evidence of the prosecution while bragging about his belongings.

Of course, he left Los Angeles behind after getting out of prison in late 2017 and lived in Las Vegas until his death in April 2024.