Kourtney Kardashian’s Hottest Bikini Pics Amid Travis Barker Romance

Hot girl summer? That appears to be Kourtney Kardashian’s mantra amid her blossoming romance with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

Ever since their relationship started heating up, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, has shared several sizzling bikini-clad pics taking a dip in the pool, enjoying an exotic vacation and soaking up the sun outside.

The duo first sparked relationship rumors when Travis, 45, was spotted spending time at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021. Both the drummer and Kourtney shared nearly identical snaps from the property’s sprawling backyard.

It seems their bond strengthened at the right time in both of their lives. Travis and Kourtney “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone‘ and are dating,” an insider close to the pair dished to Life & Style later that month. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” added the source at the time. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

By February, Kourtney and Travis were feeling less shy about stepping out together. They were photographed packing on the PDA during a date night at the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles, California. The couple made their relationship Instagram official shortly after with a sweet hand-holding snap.

Another ideal aspect of their new romance is that Travis lives down the street from the Poosh founder in Calabasas, California. On top of that, he had nothing but great things to say about his leading lady while appearing on Drew Barrymore’s CBS talk show in March.

“Now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” he said about Kourtney, who is the proud parent of son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6. “It just comes natural, it’s like a maturity thing,” he added. “And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important.”

