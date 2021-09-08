Travis Barker believed he would never fly again after being involved in a deadly plane crash in 2008. Now, 13 years later, he credits his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, for helping him overcome his fear of flying.

“I’m invincible when I’m with her,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, told Nylon in an interview published on Wednesday, September 8. “It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

In a rare interview, the musician chatted candidly about his whirlwind romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, 42, including how she got him to agree to fly again.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” Travis told the magazine. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

That day was August 14, when Travis and the Poosh founder boarded a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The trip marked the first time the drummer had boarded a plane since surviving the plane crash that killed four people and severely injured him and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, who died of a drug overdose just over a month later. Travis prepared for takeoff the night before by practicing breathing exercises with a friend but admitted that the two-hour flight was the “easiest ever.”

The adoring boyfriend, whose iPhone lock screen is a photo of Kourt sleeping, has since traveled with the KUWTK alum abroad to Italy and Paris.

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” the pop-punk artist told the outlet. “She’s definitely that for me.”

The couple seems as serious about their relationship as they are passionate. Beyond romantic trips, the couple have spent a lot of quality time with each other’s children.

Kourtney shares 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick while Travis shares 15-year-old daughter Alabama, 17-year-old son Landon and 22-year-old step-daughter Atiana with his ex Shanna Moakler.

[“Spending] time with my kids is so important and spending time with someone I love is so important,” Travis said. “And just both those things make being creative and making music so much better.”

He added that Penelope in particular has taken a liking to the drums.

“You can’t be pushy, but you’re like, ‘Oh, do you want to learn to play something?’ And she’s always bright-eyed and like, ‘Yes, like I’m so excited to learn how to play.’ So she caught on really quick, like super quick,” the artist said. “I like being there to fill that little space, that creative space in her head. I think next, she’s just going to record something at the studio.”

Rumors of the long-term friends becoming a couple started to spread in January; the pair made their relationship Instagram official the following month.