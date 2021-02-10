Shippers, rejoice. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted packing on the PDA during their first public outing together amid their budding romance.

The duo appeared to be enamored with each other while dining at the Los Angeles-based Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in photos obtained by E! News.

“They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another. It was playful and sweet. They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another. It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness.”

MEGA

Kourtney, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, enjoyed chatting amongst themselves as they sat outside on the patio. Travis was seen laughing out loud in a video captured before they left the swanky venue together. The pair even dressed similarly for their date night, opting for black leather jackets.

Fans have been hoping they would link up romantically after years of speculation about the nature of their relationship. The longtime pals ignited dating rumors yet again by sharing photos from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home on January 23.

That same day, the rocker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, shared a cryptic quote on Instagram Stories that seemed to be about his growing connection with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “If two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how long it takes, how far they go, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together to share their love forever,” it read with a red heart emoji.

After waiting for the right time, Kourtney and Travis “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone‘ and are dating,” an insider previously confirmed to Life & Style. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.” The insider said Kourtney was glad to not have to play any games with Travis, while he is “over-the-moon” and “always found Kourt super sexy.”

Shutterstock (2)

Luckily, proximity won’t be an issue for the couple because Travis lives down the street from the Poosh founder in Calabasas, California. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” added the insider. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

Travis let his feelings for Kourtney be known when he left a short, but sweet comment on a recent bikini-clad photo taken during her Turks and Caicos getaway. “Orange you glad I’m still posting trip pics,” the mom of three captioned her snap, to which the musician replied with a resounding, “Yesssss.”