Is it love? Looks like it. Blink-182 star Travis Barker shared a romantic love letter from his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, on Saturday, February 20.

“To lots of fun adventures,” the 41-year-old wrote on her beau, 45, according to the photo on his Instagram Stories. “May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also drew a heart on the special note.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

Three days prior to sharing the steamy note, the drummer had tweeted “May we destroy each other completely,” so it appears it is a common phrase he uses. A few hours after his post, Kourtney shared a screenshot of herself listening to one of Travis’ new songs with Trippie Redd titled “Female Shark.” She included a black heart and a fire emoji in the post.

The musician and the reality star have “moved out of the ‘friend-zone’” and started “dating” officially, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in January 2021. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” the source said. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that.” As for Travis, the punk rocker is “over-the-moon” to be in a relationship with the Poosh founder, considering he “always found Kourt super sexy.”

The icing on the cake is that the new flames have been pals for many years — and have even been neighbors throughout that time. That said, it’s no surprise Kourtney’s family approves of the match. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the insider added. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The happy couple made their relationship Instagram official two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together. The mother of three shared a photo of her hand gripping her man’s hand via her Instagram, which sent fans into a frenzy.

Travis shares two children, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney has three kids — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick.