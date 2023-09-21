Kourtney Is Not 'Comfortable' Filming 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian wasn’t backing down from a fight. On the upcoming season of her Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 42-year-old calls out her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for pulling away from the family. “You’re a different person. You hate us,” she accuses the 44-year-old during the tense confrontation. “We all talked about it.” The back-and-forth escalates until Kourtney finally snaps, “You’re just a witch, and I hate you!”

Good TV? Yes. But insiders exclusively tell In Touch that the continued friction between Kim and Kourtney is taking a toll on the telegenic clan. Aside from the obvious discord between the two older sisters, others in the family — including younger sis Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner — have been drawn into the feud. “Khloé is tired of the whole thing and doesn’t know how long she can play peacemaker,” says an insider. Kris, on the other hand, is of two minds. “She hates seeing the family being torn apart,” notes the insider. “But she realizes the show needs drama like this to help promote it.”

One of their central issues: Kim’s constant hustling. After all, in Kourtney’s view, the SKIMS founder parlayed Kourt’s May 2022 wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, into a deal with the event’s hosts, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce of Dolce & Gabbana.

Hurt and furious, the mom of three, currently expecting her first child with Travis, accused her sister of using her big day as a “business opportunity.” As for their family business — both The Kardashians and its precursor, Keeping Up With the Kardashians — Kourtney’s ambivalence infuriates her sister. In 2020, the Poosh founder quit KUWTK, calling it a “toxic environment.” She later griped of her family, “We are so good at lifting each other up when we are in a crisis, but in a superficial way. I don’t think we know how to be there for each other on a deeper level.”

Sources tell In Touch Kim was furious when her sister quit, and continues to blame Kourt’s departure for killing the show. While Kourt did return for the Hulu series, an insider says the friction still exists. “Kourtney is her own person and doesn’t want to be mixed in with the family anymore,” says the source. “She’s not all that comfortable filming The Kardashians. It’s too intrusive on her life and she wants more privacy for herself and Travis and their family.” As she told Vogue Arabia after leaving KUWTK, “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard.” (Never forget, this was the woman who gave Khloé a Brazilian wax and pulled her own newborn out of her body for TV cameras!)

Instead, continues the insider, Kourtney would prefer to star in her own show based on her life with Travis, 47, and their blended family. Indeed, as In Touch has previously reported, Kourtney plans on bringing her own cameras into the delivery room when she gives birth to the new baby. “She’d rather do her own show so she can control what can and cannot be filmed,” says the source. “It upsets her to see fights blown out of proportion on TV, and it upsets Travis to see his wife get all worked up over the show. It makes him feel protective of her.”

All of which drives Kim crazy. “Kim doesn’t agree that being on TV is encroaching on their privacy and feels Kourtney is being a drama queen and trying to break up The Kardashians just like she did the former show,” the source explains to In Touch.

For now, the fight will play out on TV. “You think things so you get riled up,” Kim tries to explain during their spat. “I think things so I’m getting riled up.” As ever, Khloé plays peacemaker, declaring, “These things are fixable. It’s not going to break us down.”