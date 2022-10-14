Kourtney Kardashian’s Most Iconic Butt Photos: See the Poosh Founder’s Best Booty Pictures

Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kourtney Kardashian has been known to flaunt what her mama gave her. Whether in tiny bikinis or nothing at all, the eldest Kardashian sister is not afraid to show off her backside and embrace her curvy figure.

“I’m so into my thicker body,” the Poosh founder said while complimenting her “amazing” booty during an October 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “When I was super skinny, it’s like a time when I was super anxious— not about eating, not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships. I used to always say this, ‘When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy.’”

Kourtney – who married husband Travis Barker in May 2022 – opened up about gaining weight while trying to conceive a baby through in vitro fertilization with the Blink-182 drummer.

”So obviously my body’s changed. But it was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on,” she said during a confessional. “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically. I think it’s taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes.”

The Lemme founder went on to say that accepting her new body did not happen overnight and that she has her now-husband to thank for changing her mindset.

“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,’” Kourtney continued. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine … You’ve never been better.’”

“Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now,” she added.

Kourt – who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – previously clapped back at one internet troll who accused her of looking “pregnant” in a bikini photo.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” the Hulu personality said in the comments section of a May 2020 Instagram post. “I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body.”

The body positive queen, who previously weighed 95 pounds, went on to say that she loves “being curvier.”

“It’s just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am,” she added

