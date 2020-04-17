Kourtney Kardashian Bared Skin

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram (3)

All the Times Kourtney Kardashian Bared an Insane Amount of Skin, Proving She’s Truly the Hottest

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 3:31 pm·
Looking good, Kourtney Kardashian! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet often bares it all on social media and continually proves that age is just a number. She’s a workout junkie, meticulous about her diet and obsessed with clean skincare, which obviously contributes to her enviable frame. Time and time again, Kourt proves she’s one of the hottest stars in Hollywood.

 Fashionistas! See the ~Best~ Kardashian Style Moments — Photos

How does she always look so incredible? The mom-of-three credits eating foods that are right for her. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” she dished in a blog post from June 2019. Kourtney added, “‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat.”

Kourtney Kardashian in a bikini
Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, it isn’t all work and no play for the brunette beauty — she gives herself a little wiggle room. “I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner,” she revealed. “But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays. I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s. Then, after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).”

It looks like a little discipline (and good genes) goes a long way. Keep scrolling to see all the times Kourtney flaunted a whole lot of skin. 

