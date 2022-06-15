All grown up! Fans of the Kardashians have watched Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s middle child, Penelope Disick, grow up from an adorable baby into a confident kid.

Penelope was born on July 8, 2012, while her birth was documented on a season 7 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians titled “Baby, Baby, Baby.” She went on to make several appearances on her family’s E! show and continues to star on their Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kourtney and Scott’s middle child has proven to have a close bond with both of her parents. In July 2021, the Flip It Like Disick alum paid tribute to his only daughter on her 9th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!!” he wrote at the time. “And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die.”

In 2019, Kourtney penned an equally touching tribute post to Penelope on her 7th birthday. “I’m so in love with her. I can’t believe she’s 7,” the Poosh.com founder said. “She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love.”

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off from 2006 until they officially called it quits in 2015. In addition to Penelope, the former couple share sons Mason and Reign.

Despite no longer being a couple, the reality stars continue to be part of each other’s lives as they raise their three kids. Kourtney discussed what it’s like to coparent with Scott while appearing on an episode of Today in February 2019.

“I feel like I show a message too, of, like, parents can get along and work together,” she said at the time. “We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people. I’m not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing, it’s nice, too.”

Keep scrolling to see how much Penelope has grown up over the years.