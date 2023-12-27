Sister Wives star Kody Brown had harsh words for a viewer who said he and Robyn Brown should “own” their happiness following Kody’s splits from wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

“Well Jeff, I think you’re a victim of 20 hours of our lives, when there are 365 days … ,” Kody, 54, clapped back in a teaser clip for Sister Wives: Talk Back special, set to air on Friday, December 29, before wife, Robyn Brown, covered his mouth abruptly with her hands.

“Stop, he was just being nice,” Robyn, 45, talked over her husband. “He’s not trying to be rude.”

“Listen, we didn’t want our family to break up, isn’t that obvious?” the father of 18 sternly replied. “You’re reading too many tabloids. We didn’t want this breakup. I didn’t want this breakup.”

Kody agreed that he and Robyn “liked each other” but emphasized he wasn’t a “happy camper” after going through three divorces in three years. “And I’m not nice,” the Wyoming native concluded.

As seen on Sister Wives, Kody was married to his four wives, Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, Christine, 51, and Robyn, and their tense family dynamic was documented over the years on the long-running franchise, which debuted on TLC in 2010.

Christine — Kody’s third wife whom he spiritually wed in 1994 — was the first of Kody’s wives to announce her departure from the polygamous brood, citing his “favoring” of Robyn as one of her reasons for wanting out of the marriage.

Almost a year after Christine and Kody’s split, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Kody’s second wife, Janelle, split from him in December 2022. One month later, Kody and Meri, his first wife, announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

Kody remains married to Robyn, his fourth and only legal wife, and would later admit she was the only partner he actually fell in love with. “I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them,” Kody said of his relationships with Meri, Janelle and Christine during part one of the Sister Wives One on One special, which aired on November 26.

“This isn’t about being like, ‘in love,’ this is about growing a family together, we love each other, we’re required,” the father of 18 elaborated to host Sukanya Krishnan. “The gospel requires us to love each other, but I never really actually suffered in a fit a passion in this place.”

As for Kody and Robyn’s now-monogamous relationship, the businessman admitted he “wouldn’t be interested” in finding another wife. “I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her,” Kody told People of his close relationship with Robyn in an interview published December 25. “Now I know better.”