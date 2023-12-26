Despite once having four wives, Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown admits he isn’t an “advocate” for plural marriage and wouldn’t recommend the controversial lifestyle to others.

“I don’t advise people marry and go over three wives,” Kody, 54, told People in an interview published on Sunday, December 24. “I’m not an advocate of plural marriage, but I’ve had my own experience in it and I’ve had my own failures in it. Because of that, I’m like, ‘You got to be really, really wise about who is doing it, how they’re doing it.’”

However, the TLC personality added that if you know the people “very, very, very well, maybe it’ll work.”

“But those marriages that have people who know each other very, very, very well, and they still don’t work,” Kody continued. “I don’t have the answers. When I was 25, I had no experience and all the answers. Now I’m 55 and I have all the experience and zero answers.”

As seen on the long-running TLC show, the Wyoming native was married to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. Christine, 51, was the first of Kody’s wives to announce her departure from the polygamous brood, citing his apparent “favoring” of Robyn as one of her reasons for wanting out of the relationship.

Almost a year after Christine and Kody’s split, In Touch broke the news that Janelle, 54, split from Kody in December 2022. One month later, Kody and Meri, 52, announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

Kody remains married to Robyn, 45, his only legal wife, and would later admit she was the only wife he actually fell in love with. “I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them,” Kody said of his relationships with Meri, Janelle and Christine during part one of the Sister Wives One on One special, which aired on November 26.

“This isn’t about being like, ‘in love,’ this is about growing a family together, we love each other, we’re required,” the father of 18 elaborated to host Sukanya Krishnan. “The gospel requires us to love each other, but I never really actually suffered in a fit a passion in this place.”

As for Kody and Robyn’s now-monogamous relationship, they “wouldn’t be interested” in finding another wife. “I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her,” Kody told the publication of his close relationship with Robyn. “Now I know better.”

In the past, Robyn openly discussed her preference for polygamy and how she “could have” been in monogamous relationships in the past. “It’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men,” the mom of four explained during a January 2022 episode. “It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”