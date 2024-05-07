King Charles won’t be able to see his youngest son, Prince Harry, during his trip to the United Kingdom due to his busy schedule.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for Harry, 39, said in a statement obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, May 7.

Despite not being able to see Charles, 75, the spokesperson added that Harry “is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Charles likely has a busy work schedule, as he recently announced he was resuming his royal duties after taking time off amid his cancer battle.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” a statement shared on April 26 revealed. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

Harry – who currently lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids – arrived in London on May 7. He made the trip in order to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral, which will be held on Wednesday, May 8.

The Duke of Sussex’s trip comes four years after he and Meghan, 42, stepped down from their royal duties in January 2020. Following their departure from their responsibilities, Harry has opened up about his complex relationship with his family during interviews and in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Not only does Harry seemingly have a strained relationship with Charles, but he has also been in a years-long feud with his brother, Prince William.

Their problems were rumored to have started in 2018 amid speculated tension between Meghan and William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, their rift seemingly grew when Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from the royal family and moved to the United States.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The brothers “haven’t had a real conversation in months,” a source told Us Weekly on May 1. However, another insider told the outlet that there was “potential” for them to reunite during Harry’s trip.

“[Harry] would be more than happy [to],” the source continued, adding that he hoped to see his family during the celebration.

Meanwhile, the first insider shared that William, 41, was also reportedly “open” to seeing Harry amid Kate’s cancer battle. The source explained that her health problems – which were revealed in March – have inspired her to be “done with all the bad blood.”

“[William and Kate] want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation,” the source continued. “They want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake.”

William and Kate, 42, share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, while Harry and Meghan, 42, are the parents to son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.