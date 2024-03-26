Prince William, Kate Middleton Don't Want Harry Visit 'Drama'

Back in February, Prince Harry flew back home to the U.K. for a brief visit to see his father one day after King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis was revealed. Though Princess Kate Middleton announced on March 22 that she was also diagnosed with cancer, she and Prince William may not wish to receive a similar visit from her brother-in-law, according to sources close to the royal couple.

“Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids,” a friend of Kate, 42, and William, 41, told Daily Beast in a report published on Monday, March 25. “A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that.”

Another friend added, “They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie.”

Kate revealed her diagnosis in a personal video statement on Friday. She began by thanking her supporters for their well wishes amid her recovery from her abdominal surgery, which took place on January 16. The Princess of Wales then explained that her “condition was believed to be non-cancerous” at the time of her procedure, but tests later discovered that “cancer had been present.”

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” Kate continued.

Kate added that she and William had been processing the news privately and discussing how to explain the situation to their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she said. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Following Kate’s cancer announcement, Harry, 39, and wife Meghan Markle shared a joint statement wishing the princess well. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the couple’s statement to Us Weekly read.

One day later, it was rumored that Harry and Meghan, 42, had learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis through her television announcement along with the rest of the world.

“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan,” The Times of London reported on March 23. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”

When asked for comment, a Kensington Palace rep told the outlet, “We do not comment on private conversations.”