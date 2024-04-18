Prince Harry officially listed the United States as his primary residence more than four years after stepping down from his royal duties and leaving the United Kingdom in 2020.

Filings published by Companies House, a branch of the British government that maintains the register of businesses, on Monday, April 15, shows that Harry, 39, listed his new country of residence as the United States. The date of change was noted as June 29, 2023, after his home was previously recorded as the United Kingdom, according to The Daily Mail.

The filing follows pressure on President Joe Biden after campaigners called for Harry’s visa application to be made public when a U.S. ambassador asserted that the sitting president would not deport the prince.

The comment was sparked after former president Donald Trump said if he were reelected, he would treat Harry like any other citizen who broke the law. Harry’s visa application is currently under review after admitting to drug use in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from their royal duties in 2020, telling their followers they were seeking a new life via their Sussex Royal Instagram page.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” they wrote on January 8, 2020, noting they would split their time between the U.K. and North America. The couple had spent six weeks living outside Vancouver, Canada, before making the announcement.

Queen Elizabeth rejected the couple’s half-in, half-out plan for royal life during the “Sandringham Summit” and they were given a one-year period of transition to change their minds.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the queen said in a statement on January 13, 2020.

In the year that followed, Harry and Meghan, 42, moved to Montecito, California, and began paying their own security team in the U.S. The couple did not return to their royal duties after the one-year transition period and were no longer allowed to use the “HRH” styling, although they were not formally stripped of the titles.

The division between the royal families allegedly started in November 2018. At the time, a reporter claimed Harry was upset with his older brother, Prince William, for not being welcoming to his wife. Harry discussed the dynamic with his sibling at length in his memoir, where he accused William, 41, of physically assaulting him during an argument over the Suits actress in 2019. The dad of two explained he got into the fight with his brother after William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with William continues to be strained, with them most recently being “blindsided” by the news of Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis in March. The prince had just visited London in February to see his father, King Charles III, who had also revealed he had been treated for cancer.

“At the time, he knew Kate had been in surgery, but Harry had no idea how bad it was,” a source exclusively told In Touch on April 4. However, that’s allegedly how the princess wanted it as “he simply can’t be trusted with news this sensitive,” the insider stated.