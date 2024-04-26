Palace Shares Update on King Charles III's Cancer Battle

Buckingham Palace shared an update on King Charles III’s cancer battle, and revealed his plans to resume his royal duties, two months after his diagnosis.​

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the statement on Friday, April 26, revealed. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

Charles and Queen Camilla “will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government.”

“As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” the statement concluded.

Palace officials ​previously revealed that Charles was admitted to the hospital for a planned surgery to treat a benign prostate issue ​on January 17.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” royal reps announced at the time. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

However, a little over two weeks later, the palace revealed that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a February 5 statement from Buckingham Palace read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement continued, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Charles later addressed his diagnosis on February 10 with a statement on the royal family’s official Instagram account.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the statement read. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Charles concluded, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

While the specific type of cancer was not announced, a source exclusively told In Touch in March that Charles was suffering from pancreatic cancer and only had two years to live.

The royal family has suffered several health concerns this year. Aside from Charles’ diagnosis, Princess Kate Middleton announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer as well. Kate, 42, didn’t reveal the type of cancer she had, but the diagnosis came after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery on January 16.