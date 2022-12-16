Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have opted to keep their family life private after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and that includes their adorable children, Archie and Lilibet.

“We’ve been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can and also understanding the role that they play in this really historic family,” Meghan said of the couple’s decision during their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

For his part, Harry added, “As a dad and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this. That if you have children, it should be your consent to what you share.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stuck to their word when it comes to sharing photos of their growing kids waiting one year to give the public a glimpse at their daughter. The pair announced they were expecting a rainbow baby after Meghan’s devastating miscarriage in February 2021 before revealing her gender during their CBS tell-all the following month.

“Like to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” the proud dad said at the time. “We got our family — the four of us and our two dogs, it’s great.”

Daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – whose name honors Harry’s grandmother and mother – was born in Santa Barbara, California, on June 4, 2021.

In honor of her first birthday, the couple shared the first photo of their little one while in the U.K. celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Lili wore a pale blue dress with ruffled sleeves with a white bow in her red hair. She smiled up at the camera, showing off her deep blue eyes while playing in the grass at Frogmore Cottage during her birthday party.

Despite stepping down from their duties within the royal family, Harry and Meghan continue their philanthropy work through their nonprofit organization, Archewell, whose purpose is to “unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change.”

“My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race and I’m really proud of that,” he said during their Netflix docuseries. “If you bring a small person into this world, you should be doing everything you can to make the world a better place for them.”

Keep scrolling to see all of Archie and Lilibet’s cutest photos.