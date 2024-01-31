The drama hasn’t slowed down for Kim Zolciak, who got cops involved when she accused her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, of stealing “hundreds of thousands of dollars” worth of jewelry and purses in new bodycam footage.

Kim, 45, went to the police station with an unidentified female friend earlier in January to accuse Kroy, 38, of stealing her belongings, according to bodycam footage shared by TMZ. Weeks after she reported the claims, a source told Page Six on Tuesday, January 30, that her items are still missing.

During her visit to the police station, Kim explained she first noticed her belongings seemingly disappeared in May 2023. “I’ve asked for them back and he won’t give them back,” she claimed.

Kim went on to accuse Kroy of putting the items into a safe in their master bedroom, which she did not initially have access to. After noting that she previously called cops to their home regarding the safe in August 2023, the TV personality alleged her most expensive items — including her diamond jewelry, purses and a watch — are no longer in the safe. She added that she was able to break into the locked vault and discovered that “everything is gone.”

“My attorney said I need to file a police report because the stuff is stolen,” Kim explained, adding that she was surprised to learn her belongings were sold when “the jeweler, some lady, sent [her] pics on Instagram and said, ‘I love your bracelets. I’m so thankful.’”

After claiming that Kroy got $25,000 in exchange for selling some of her belongings, the officer explained that he couldn’t intervene because Kim and Kroy are still legally married. “Yours becomes his and his becomes yours,” the officer noted. “Until that divorce has been finalized, there is no technical crime that is being committed right now.”

The new footage was released amid Kim and Kroy’s messy divorce and financial woes. Their money troubles first came to light in February 2023 when their mansion was at risk of foreclosure, In Touch confirmed at the time. The former couple – who tied the knot in 2011 – managed to save the property, though their lives became more complicated when Kroy filed for divorce in May 2023. They briefly reconciled in July 2023, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed documents asking for their divorce to be dismissed. However, they weren’t able to fix their problems and the retired athlete filed for divorce for a second time in August 2023.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

Kroy filed legal docs alleging he and Kim were “financially destitute” in September 2023, In Touch confirmed. He claimed that their money issues were caused by Kim’s “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling.”

In light of their financial struggles, Kim put up many of their expensive items for sale on social media. The mother of six created an Instagram account to sell belongings that previously belonged to both her and Kroy in December 2023, including his luxury shoes and luggage and her wigs and handbags.