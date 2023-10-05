Police became involved with Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s drama amid their ongoing divorce, with the Don’t Be Tardy star claiming that her estranged husband locked her out of their bedroom after filing for divorce for the second time.

Officers were called to Kim, 45, and Kroy’s home in Alpharetta, Georgia, on August 25. “I just had major neck surgery so I need to sleep in my bed,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum claimed in body cam footage from the incident, which was obtained by Us Weekly. “I came home and I’m locked out of my room, which happens all the time.”

A police officer then asked Kim if there was another room she could sleep in. “No, because of my neck … This is like a $20,000 mattress,” she said, explaining that her daughters’ mattresses were “too soft” for her to be comfortable on.

Kroy, 38, was told that he could be charged with criminal trespassing for refusing to grant Kim equal access to marital property, which they have both continued to live in after he filed for divorce for a second time on August 24. However, the retired athlete stood his ground and responded, “No I can’t.”

Kim then claimed Kroy “doesn’t even have a job to pay for this house” and noted that she wanted to take her belongings from the room, which included a “$1,000 cream” that she insisted she paid for.

The argument continued when Kroy said he was “not comfortable opening the door for [his] safety.” However, he eventually opened the door and left his ex’s belongings outside of the bedroom.

“I could have called you every day for the last two years of my life,” Kim told the officers after she collected the items.

The bodycam footage documents the latest drama between the pair, who have been making headlines amid their marital problems and financial woes.

Their drama began when it was revealed in October 2022 that their house was facing foreclosure. The home was expected to be sold at auction in March 2023, though Kim and Kroy managed to make a last-minute deal to keep the property.

While they seemed to save their house, fans were left in shock when Kroy filed for divorce in May. The reality stars briefly reconciled in July of that year, though they continued to struggle and the Montana native filed for divorce again one month later.

On September 25, Kim filed paperwork asking the judge to dismiss his divorce filing. She claimed the divorce should not move forward because they are still having sex, while she even revealed that they had been intimate as recently as September 7. In addition to arguing that their sex life was enough to remain married, the mother of six also insisted that their marriage can’t be “irretrievably broken” because they still live in the same house.

Kroy fired back by stating that he “has no desire to reconcile” in his response to her filing, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The former couple tied the knot in 2011 and share six children together. ​​They welcomed their first child, K.J., in 2011, followed by son Kash in 2012, and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013. Additionally, Kroy adopted her daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, from previous relationships in 2013.