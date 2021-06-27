Supporting the ex? Kim Kardashian was spotted stepping out with sister Khloé Kardashian in an orange Yeezy season 3 jacket in Los Angeles on Friday, June 25, amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband and Yeezy founder Kanye West.

In photos obtained by In Touch, the 40-year-old rocked a sexy vintage Christian Dior dress underneath the vibrant jacket along with strappy brown heeled sandals. She also accessorized with an orange Hermès mini Kelly bag, which matched the Yeezus artist’s brand’s coat perfectly.

In Touch confirmed in February that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider revealed at the time. The news came about a month after a separate insider revealed to In Touch that the Skims founder was “serious” about pursuing a divorce.

The KKW Beauty founder recently opened up about what led to the split. “It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” she told Andy Cohen during the KUWTK series reunion this month. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

Kim added, “I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.” The former flames, who wed in May 2014, share four children: 8-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm.

So far, the reality star has been mum about her dating life — but the rapper, 44, is already moving on with supermodel Irina Shayk. “Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” an additional insider previously told In Touch. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim rocking a Yeezy jacket amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye.