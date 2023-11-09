Taking a page out of Kanye West’s lyric book. Kim Kardashian took a stab at her divorce drama with her ex-husband by directly quoting the rapper’s song while she gave marriage advice to a friend.

During the Thursday, November 9, episode of The Kardashians season 4, Kim, 43, spent time with close pal and hairstylist Chris Appleton, and they got to chatting about Chris’ then-upcoming wedding to actor Lukas Gage — the two got married in April, before season 4 premiered on Hulu. Kim had only one crucial piece of advice for the couple. “You have to get a prenup,” she told Chris, 40.

“Like I don’t care what you have, who you are, what you do,” the KKW Beauty founder added before turning directly to the camera to say with a smirk, “We want prenup. We want prenup.”

As fans of Kanye, 46, will know, those are lyrics from his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” featuring Jamie Foxx. The tune, which samples Ray Charles’ 1954 song “I Got a Woman,” describes a woman who only wants a man for his money. The “prenup” line urges men to get a prenuptial agreement in order to protect their assets.

“It’s something that you need to have / ‘Cause when she leave yo’ ass, she gon’ leave with half,” the next lyric reads.

Kim felt so strongly that Chris and his fiancé needed a prenup that when the hairstylist called Lukas, 28, she again reminded them to get the legal agreement and even offered to write one up herself using her law school knowledge. The couple agreed to get one, but instead of having Kim write it, they asked her to officiate the wedding.

Kim’s marriage advice came one year after her divorce from Kanye was finalized following a lengthy legal battle. The former couple, who share kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, had a prenuptial agreement that they both signed before their May 2014 wedding. Kim and Kanye agreed to have joint custody of their children, with Kim having them 80 percent of the time and Kanye paying her $200,000 a month in child support. They also agreed to equally split responsibility for their kids’ educational expenses and security. Additionally, neither of them had to pay spousal support.

Following the finalization, a source exclusively told In Touch in December 2022 that Kim was “overjoyed” that the battle had ended.

“Finalizing her divorce from Kanye has been one of the happiest days of her life. She feels like she dodged a bullet,” the insider shared.

Kim opened up about the status of her post-divorce relationship with Kanye in a May episode of The Kardashians, revealing that she didn’t talk to him much, and he had no interest in being on the reality show.

“You can’t film someone that isn’t a cast member and doesn’t have aspirations of being on a reality show,” she said. “Bottom line. I talk about him and I will talk about my coparenting struggles but from my point of view.”

Before Kanye, Kim was married to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004.