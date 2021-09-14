Kim Kardashian hit up her first Met Gala as a soon-to-be divorced woman, and the event was made even more awkward as her estranged husband Kanye West‘s most recent girlfriend, Irina Shayk, was there on the red carpet as well.

The reality star-turned-entrepreneur has always attended the event by Kanye’s side, but not in 2021. Though she has supported his album launch and fashion ventures since their split, Kim was without a plus one for the gala. After their split, Kanye famously whisked Irina away to France for his birthday trip in June, and now, the ladies are coming face to face at the Met Gala.

Irina, 35, arrived prior to Kim with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, and looked stunning in the tight, nude bodysuit with a sheer skirt that showed off her long model legs. Colorful flowers appeared on the strapless bodice and slight train of the playful gown. The brunette beauty was all smiles and looked like she was having a great time.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim, on the other hand, arrived wearing literally head-to-toe black fabric. It covered her head, her famed curves and whatever expression she might have had on her face. While Irina’s look was fun, colorful and floral, Kim looked as if she was going to a funeral with her entire being shrouded in black.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It was quite a surprise for Kim’s fans, who always look forward to her incredibly glam and often body-baring Met Gala looks, many of which have become iconic. Instead, she kept her gorgeous face and figure completely shrouded in black and didn’t stop for reporters. She barely gave photographers a still shot of her “gown” before immediately heading up the stairs of the Met.

Kim seemed to at least be able to see outwards from within her costume, as even in a pair of black heels, she made it to the top without tripping. The structural outfit did seem to move with elegance, as two long panels on either side of Kim’s back flowed with her as she walked up the stairs.

The outfit seemed to have Kanye’s handiwork all over it, as he’s been seen wearing head-to-toe black ensembles lately, especially ones that completely cover his head. Even though he and Kim are no longer a couple, Ye seems to still have a hold on her fashion choices.

After Kim filed for divorce in January 2021, it was Kanye who made the biggest jump into the dating scene by going on a French getaway with gorgeous Irina six months later. “Irina and Kanye are more than just a casual fling. They’re smitten and had the most fabulous time in France for his birthday,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “While it was a short trip, they got to do lots of fun things, like fine dining and sightseeing.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wasn’t shocked by news of the pairing. “Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” the insider said. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”