On good terms? Kim Kardashian has apparently met estranged husband Kanye West’s new ladylove Irina Shayk “briefly several times” over the last few years.

According to Us Weekly, Kim, 40, and the Russian model, 35, “share some mutual friends, and she likes Irina from what she knows,” the insider told the publication.

While the KKW Beauty mogul “isn’t dating anyone new yet” following her and Kanye’s February split, she has “completely moved on from Kanye.” Kim and the 44-year-old “Jesus Walks” rapper parted ways after seven years of marriage. The exes share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim “isn’t concerned about him dating other people,” the source continues.

The reality star’s bestie, Jonathan Cheban, opened up about her divorce and current relationship status on the June 15 episode of the Wendy Williams Show.

When asked if Kim should start dating again, Jonathan, 47, hinted that she had more pressing matters to focus on for the time being. “I don’t know yet. Kim has a lot on her plate with four kids, and the new show is starting soon to film for Hulu.”

“I love them both, Kim is studying for the bar again right now I just spoke to her yesterday,” Jonathan shared. “I really like them both though, they are amazing.”

“I miss Kanye, I miss him around,” the PR guru added. “I miss his brilliant energy.”

Irina and Kanye were first spotted together in France on June 8. In Touch confirmed the pair were dating one day later on June 9. A source dished at the time, “They’ve been friends for years. And recently they got even closer. They’re seeing where this goes.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

According to a separate insider, the SKIMs CEO was aware of the relationship between Irina and Kanye. “She heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” the source explained. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”

On June 10, Kanye unfollowed Kim and the rest of the Kardashian clan on social media. That same day, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale aired and Kim addressed her breakup. She said that the Yeezy designer moving “from state to state” and relocation to Wyoming didn’t work for her anymore.

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” she told mom Kris Jenner during the episode. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”