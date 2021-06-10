Back in the U.S.! Kanye West and new girlfriend Irina Shayk were spotted arriving in New Jersey together following a romantic getaway in France where their relationship became public.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the 44-year-old wore his new Yeezy and Gap collaboration jacket as the couple disembarked from their private plane at Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, New Jersey. The supermodel, 35, opted for a white sweatsuit and a purse.

According to the outlet, the new flames did not leave the airport together.

Kanye and Irina were photographed together in Provence, France, on Tuesday, June 8 — which happened to be the Chicago native’s 44th birthday — and the sighting sparked romance rumors. In Touch confirmed the pair were dating one day later on Wednesday, June 9.

“They’ve been friends for years,” the source revealed at the time. “And recently they got even closer. They’re seeing where this goes.”

As for Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, she wasn’t exactly blindsided by the news. “Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” the insider noted. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”

Both the rapper and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, wanted to be seen openly dating again. “Kanye wanted to be the first one to move on with someone new. Actually, Kim did too,” the source added. “She wasn’t going to be seen out publicly on dates until Kanye was. It wasn’t an official plan between them, but they did talk about it. It was a weird, show of respect thing.”

“Who knows how serious this will become, but Kim thinks it’s healthy for Kanye to move on,” the insider added. “The rest of the Kardashians are happy for him too. This was bound to happen.”

Despite Kim and Kanye’s divorce proceedings — the Skims founder filed in February and both parties have since requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children — the reality star “has nothing against Irina.” The E! personality and the Yeezus artist share 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm, while Irina shares her 4-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper.