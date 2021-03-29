Goop-approved! Kim Kardashian received a “box of tricks” from Gwyneth Paltrow and, yes, it included that viral orgasm candle.

During an Instagram Stories video uploaded on March 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, unboxed a gift from the 48-year-old The Politician star, which included Goop’s newly released double-sided vibrator, Nécessaire’s Sex Gel and a custom candle in collaboration with Heretic branded with, “This Smells Like Kim’s Orgasm.”

“I’ve never been more excited honestly … for the candle. Thank you, Gwyneth, I love you. Thanks, Goop,” Kim said in the clip. Gwyneth, for her part, responded on her own social media and said, “Love you more @KimKardashian.”

The Goop founder first made headlines in early 2020 with her “This Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candles, which retail for $75 each. While chatting with Us Weekly in September 2020, she explained the meaning behind the NSFW scents.

“You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing,” the Iron Man actress said at the time. “I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity.”

Gwyneth added, “It started as a joke and then it turned into something that I feel really proud of. I feel like once people get past the initial shock of it, and you really start to unpack what it means and what it’s saying, it’s pretty cool.”

The blonde beauty’s gift to Kim, which appears to promote self-care, comes amid the KKW Beauty founder’s split from Kanye West after more than eight years together. On February 19, In Touch confirmed that the reality star officially filed for divorce from the rapper, 43. During the Thursday, March 25, episode of KUWTK, Kim opened up about her marital woes.

“It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” she said during her confessional. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”

Elsewhere in the episode, while talking with sister Khloé Kardashian and family friend Malika Haqq, Kim explained, “I don’t want to talk about it on camera.”