Talk about a plot twist! Gwyneth Paltrow‘s controversial “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle from Goop x Heretic reportedly blew up in a U.K. woman’s home. “The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” Jody Thompson told The Sun.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room,” the 50-year-old Kilburn, North London, resident added. Jody went on to admit that while “it was scary at the time” because “it could have burned the place down,” it’s “funny looking back.”

Unsurprisingly, Gwen, 48, caught a lot of flak for releasing the candle in January 2020. The $75 item is apparently meant to emit the “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent” of the A-lister’s genitalia.

According to Goop’s website, the candle is “made with geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction and a sophisticated warmth.” The company has since released a “This Smells Like My Vagina” roll-on perfume that retails for $45.

A spokesperson for Goop told the New York Post that because Jody purchased the candle from a third party, they weren’t “able to verify its authenticity.” Moreover, the website does include a user warning in all capital letters that reads: “Burn candle within sight. Keep away from things that catch fire. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Trim wick to 1/8″ before every lighting. Place on a stable, heat-resistant surface. Keep wax pool free of debris. Do not burn for more than two hours at a time. Allow glass to cool completely before handling.”

As it stands, Gwen, who is known for her witty commentary on social media, has yet to personally comment on the reports. However, the Goop spokesperson did make it clear the manufacturer has been “alerted” to the issue and they’ve “reached out” to Jody to “send her some Goop products to help pass the days in quarantine.”