Beach goddess! Kim Kardashian flashed her defined abs while wearing a sexy two-piece bikini as her romance with Pete Davidson heats up amid ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s social media drama.

“Just dropped @skims swim,” the founder of the shapewear company founder, 41, captioned her Instagram carousel post on Friday, March 18. In the first shot, Kim lay near the sea while wearing a charcoal, tie-up bikini. She posed with her black hair cascading down her back as the moonlight glistened in the background above the ocean. The second image was a blurrier version of the first snap, with Kim still laying on the sand.

The sizzling post comes just two days after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted grabbing some fast-food with her now-Instagram official boyfriend, Pete, 28, at a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger in photos published by TMZ.

The Saturday Night Live star and the KKW Beauty founder’s love has been going strong since they sparked dating rumors in late October 2021 after Kim made her SNL hosting debut earlier that month. In Touch confirmed the pair were officially an item on November 6, and they even seemingly acknowledged their romance in public for the first time 11 days later by holding hands in Palm Springs, California. After spending the 2021 winter holidays apart, Kim and Pete started off 2022 together when they went on a Bahamas getaway in early January.

While everything seemed easy-breezy with the lovebirds, the couple have faced a major obstacle throughout their romance: Ye’s constant social media rants against them.

The “Stronger” artist, 44, began his public criticism over the duo on January 14, upon releasing his single “Eazy,” which includes the lyric, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Things quickly took a turn for the worse when the Yeezy designer publicly slammed Kim on February 4 for allowing their eldest daughter, North West, to use TikTok.

Once Kim responded to Ye via her Instagram Stories, calling his tirade “constant attacks,” the “Good Morning” rapper set his sights on dissing Pete on multiple occasions. His snipes ranged from creating the nickname “Skete” as an insult for Pete to depicting a Claymation version of the King of Staten Island actor being killed in the “Eazy” music video on March 2.

After staying quiet throughout the ordeal, Pete allegedly broke his silence through a text message exchange with Ye, which friend and SNL writer Dave Sirus revealed in a since-deleted Instagram carousel post on March 13.

“Yo, it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 a.m and it don’t gotta be like this,” the first text read, seemingly in response to Ye’s several Instagram videos, in which he claimed he wasn’t allowed to take his kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, to Sunday Service earlier that day.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” Pete allegedly continued. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom.”

In another message apparently from the funny man, he told the Grammy Award winner he was “in bed with your wife,” along with a selfie laying down on a white pillow.

Kim initially filed for divorce from the “Praise God” artist in February 2021. Their coparenting relationship was icy at first, then became amicable in the middle of that year until Kim began dating Pete in October. She later requested to be legally single in December 2021, but a judge did not formally declare her single until March 2, Life & Style confirmed.

“[Kim’s] seen a side of [Pete] that only his closest family and friends know about,” a source exclusively told In Touch on Tuesday, March 15, following the alleged back-and-forth texts. “He’s sensitive, sweet and protective of her. Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”