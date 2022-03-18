Got the munchies! Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson enjoyed a cute In-N-Out Burger date amid the ongoing drama with her ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West.

The now-Instagram official couple were spotted pulling up to the drive-through of a local Los Angeles branch of the fast-food chain, according to photos published by TMZ on Thursday, March 17. In one shot, the future Hulu star, 41, was seen handing an employee money out of her driver’s side window. She also seemingly leaned over to share a kiss with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, according to the outlet.

The cuties’ date came just one day after Kim revealed in a clip from the Ellen DeGeneres Show that her beau got her name branded into his skin.

That same day, however, Ye, 44, was temporarily suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after using a racial slur to slam Daily Show host Trevor Noah, after he criticized the “Praise God” rapper’s behavior toward Kim and Pete.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the King of Staten Island actor sparked dating rumors in late October 2021 after Kim made her SNL hosting debut earlier that month. In Touch later confirmed they were officially an item on November 6 of that year. They also seemingly confirmed their romance when they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, 11 days later.

While the couple kicked off 2022 on a high note by jetting off to the Bahamas in early January, the Yeezy designer has had a lot to say about their relationship on social media.

On January 14, Ye dropped his single “Eazy,” which included the lyric, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” And on February 4, Ye slammed Kim on Instagram for allowing their daughter North West to use TikTok. However, the “Stronger” artist primarily focused on dissing the funny man throughout the month, creating the nickname “Skete” as an insult. He also included violent imagery in his “Eazy” music video, which was released on March 2, of him burying a Claymation version of Pete alive.

After keeping quiet on the ordeal, the Staten Island native allegedly broke his silence when SNL writer Dave Sirus uploaded — then deleted — screenshots via Instagram on March 13 of what appeared to be a text conversation between Pete and Ye.

“Yo, it’s Skete,” the first message from the post read. “Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 a.m and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom.”

The alleged texts were seemingly in response to Ye’s claim that he couldn’t bring his and Kim’s children, North, 8, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, to church for “Sunday service.” After a back-and-forth exchange, which included a text allegedly from Pete that read “In bed with your wife,” the comedian stood his ground against the “Good Morning” singer.

“I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet,” Pete allegedly wrote in a separate text message. “Grow the f—k up.”

An insider then exclusively described to In Touch on Tuesday, March 15, how “incredibly loyal” Pete is to his girlfriend.

“She’s seen a side of him that only his closest family and friends know about,” the source said. “He’s sensitive, sweet and protective of her. Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”