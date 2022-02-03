Feeling herself! Kim Kardashian has been embracing her sexy side since she filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West, and her hottest photos certainly prove that.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the “Runaway” rapper in February 2021 after months of rumors that their relationship was on the rocks. The A-list pair share four children — daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm. Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, In Touch confirmed.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider told In Touch following the KKW Beauty founder’s filing. At the time, the source noted Kim moving forward with the divorce didn’t “come as a shock,” adding, “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

The Skims founder opened up about her and Kanye’s decision to part ways during the KUWTK season 20 reunion, which aired in June 2021.

“It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” she explained to host Andy Cohen at the time. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

Despite their estranged marriage, Kim and Kanye raised eyebrows when the KKW Fragrance founder publicly supported the release of his Donda album in August 2021. During his listening party in Chicago, Kim even appeared as a bride in a white dress.

However, it appears the husband and wife have moved on for good. Since Kim’s filing, the Flashing Lights” rapper was romantically linked to model Irina Shayk before he very publicly began dating actress Julia Fox in December 2021.

As for the reality star, Kim struck up a romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after they reconnected during her guest host appearance in October 2021.