She’s had enough. Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to share how she really feels about online trolls on Wednesday, February 19. “Social media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, shared to her Story.

The blonde beauty is often subjected to public scrutiny following her cheating scandal involving baby daddy Tristan Thompson and former Kardashian ally Jordan Woods over one year ago.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian

On February 6, Khloé gave a nod to her relationship quarrels on the social media platform. “Relationships won’t heal you and being single won’t kill you. Remember that,” she posted to her Story.

From the looks of it, KoKo is totally over the drama surrounding her personal life and what others have to say about. While Khloé tries to move forward and grow as a mother to her 21-month-old daughter, True Thompson, it doesn’t seem like her ex is taking the hint.

The 28-year-old NBA star is still doing all that he can to win back the Good American designer. Following the announcement of Khloé’s new show, Twisted Love, the athlete publicly praised the reality star. “Extremely proud!!! @KhloeKardashian, Congratulations,” he wrote on his Instagram Story back in January. Shortly before his round of applause, he took to the personality’s comments to gush over his baby mama and daughter at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party. “Mommy and Tutu looked amazing,” he typed with admiration.

Despite Khloé’s wishes, the handsome stud is not letting up. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”