Supportive ex? Tristan Thompson congratulated Khloé Kardashian on her Twisted Sisters spinoff, Twisted Love, after she announced on Thursday, January 16, that she would be working with Investigation Discovery again after the first show did so well. Khloé, 35, shared the news on her Instagram Story, and Tristan, 28, reposted it with the caption, “Extremely proud! @khloekardashian congratulations!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, “We had such a great response to Twisted Sisters that we created a new show called Twisted Love, which premieres February 3. These crazy crimes of love and passion are shocking!! Can’t wait for you guys to watch with me. @investigationdiscovery #TwistedLove.” Tristan’s supportive message came later that night. Is he just looking to commend the mother of his child, True Thompson, or is there something more going on between these two exes again?

A press release for Twisted Love promises the show will take a look at, “how love, of any kind, can go horribly wrong. This new six-part series shares tales of families, friends and lovers, and documents how at any moment, a trusted love can turn into a treacherous fate.” Intrigued yet?

Considering Tristan and Khloé’s volatile history as a couple, it’s an interesting choice for a follow-up for the reality star to helm as executive producer. “I love the idea of love, but these stories will stun even the most hopeless romantic,” Khloé was quoted in the press release for the series. “I’ve been a longtime ID fan, and I’ve never encountered stories as shocking as these crimes of love and passion.”

In fact, the KUWTK star once noted on Instagram of the projects she was producing, “My TV show titles are very ironic, LOL. These titles and TV shows have been in the works for years. Twisted Sisters has been on air and is going into its second season. Thank you, ID network.”

Everything seems to be coming up roses for Khloé at the moment — TV projects, a beautiful daughter, and her Good American line among other things. What more could the TV personality ask for, really?