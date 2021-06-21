Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Update on Rob: ‘He’s Working Really Hard on Himself’ and Dating Again

Making strides. Khloé Kardashian shared a rare update on brother Rob Kardashian on part 2 of the family’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, revealing what he’s most focused on amid his time away from the show and dished about his dating life to host Andy Cohen.

“I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself,” Khloé, 36, revealed about Rob, 34, during the Sunday, June 20, episode.

Andy, 53, then asked the Good American cofounder about Rob’s love life. Andy suggested Rob may have been in relationships in the past with women who might have been “using” him.

“I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality,” Khloé mused. “And I think he’s just getting stronger and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes and I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”

When asked if Rob is dating, Khloé responded, “Yes.”

“Oh he is? Oh, that’s great. I was going to suggest Malika [Haqq] and Rob,” Andy said, suggesting that Khloé set her brother up with her longtime best friend.

“Been there, done that,” sister Kim Kardashian interjected. “I know, I know. We have been there and done that,” the Revenge Body host added.

“What do you mean? You’ve tried?” the Bravo boss asked. “No, they’ve hooked up before,” Khloé explained. “They did a while ago. They were dating-ish,” Kim added.

Rob had a bigger role on KUWTK when the show premiered on E! in 2007, but he started to take on more of a guest role after season 7 in 2012.

The only son of Kris Jenner and late lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr. made one of his last appearances on his family’s hit reality TV series in an episode of the show’s final 20th season. The Arthur George founder showed off his impressive weight loss transformation while in a scene that aired on April 1.

Kris, 65, shared a previous update on Rob in a November 2020 interview with iHeartRadio’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. She gushed over his bond with his 4-year-old daughter, Dream.

“He’s so in love with that kid,” the momager said. “He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he’s just … wow. He really is amazing.”

Part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion airs on E! Sunday, June 20, at 9 p.m. ET.