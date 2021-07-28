Khloé Kardashian reacted to her billionaire brother-in-law, Kanye West, living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the rapper shared a photo of his bedroom on Tuesday, July 27.

North West parody Instagram page, Nori’s Black Book, reposted the “Good Morning” artist’s picture of his current living situation with the caption, “If we’re filing for bankruptcy, someone should just say that.”

Khloé, 37, responded to the post with four crying laughing emojis. Considering the 44-year-old rapper’s net worth sits at an estimated $1.8 billion, it’s highly unlikely that his new digs have anything to do with his financial situation.

In actuality, the rapper is holed up in the arena while finishing his new Donda album. On July 26, a rep for the stadium confirmed to CNN the “Gold Digger” rapper had set up a studio within the 2-million-square-foot arena.

Kanye’s room in the Georgia stadium is very bare-bones with cement walls and no windows. There is a twin-size bed, outfitted with a white, down comforter and a single pillow, and a clock and television anchored to the walls. It appeared in the photo that the Chicago native has been living out of a single suitcase, but he had some things hanging in a locker located in the room.

News of Kanye’s new digs comes less than a week after he hosted a Donda listening party at the stadium on July 22. His estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, attended the event amid their ongoing divorce with their children, Khloé and pal Jonathan Cheban.

The Gap designer played his Donda album, which is named in honor of his mother who died in 2007, for the 42,000 people in attendance during the 45-minute show.

The “Runaway” artist stayed completely covered up in a red jacket, matching pants and a full face mask. He did not speak but instead paced around the floor.

“Listening,” Khloé wrote with a black heart emoji to caption a series of photos from the event with Kim, 40. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters wore coordinating leather bodysuits and windshield sunglasses.

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise that the famous family is still on friendly terms with Kanye. An insider previously told In Touch that Kim “definitely doesn’t want any drama” with her ex amid their divorce. The A-listers share four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“Kim is playing nice when it comes to Kanye,” explained the insider. “That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him. She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”