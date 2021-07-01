Kim Kardashian is just trying to keep the peace between her and her estranged ex-husband Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “definitely doesn’t want any drama” with the rapper amid their ongoing divorce, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kim is playing nice when it comes to Kanye. That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him,” the source says. “She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”

The source notes that Kim, 40, is also “not going to give him any reason to act out.”

“They’ve talked about not bashing each other in public, which they both agreed on, for the sake of their children. She knows full well that it takes very little to make Kanye fly off the handle and speak his mind,” the insider continues. “He’s done it before and she’s doing everything she can to avoid that from ever happening again.

The source explains that Kim and Kanye, 44, still “communicate with each other, especially important stuff regarding the kids, setting up playtime, things like that.”

“It’s not daily, a lot of it is done mostly through their assistants. Divorce and business issues is left to the attorneys to discuss. Kim and Kanye are not haggling over petty possessions. That’s pretty much all been worked out already,” the source says.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The Skims CEO and the Yeezy designer split in February after seven years of marriage. Kanye was seen hanging out with model Irina Shayk on June 8 when they were spotted in France. In Touch confirmed the couple were dating just a day later.

Kim, however, is also looking into getting back into the dating game. A different source previously revealed to In Touch that any of Kim’s potential dates must go through “background checks.”

“Kim, her sisters and close friends do go through the dating apps and they know who’s interested in dating her,” the source said. “Guys, athletes mostly, have reached out and Kim’s team is definitely doing their research.”

The insider added, “It’s a process and there’s a lot of shady guys out there who need to be checked out. But Kim says that if she finds someone she genuinely feels a connection for, she’ll go for it. That’s what she says anyway. She’s is not in a rush to date, but she is dipping her toe in, very slowly though.”