Fit for a princess! Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her youngest daughter Chicago West‘s bedroom, and it’s a purple dream.

The toddler’s room goes along with the rest of the reality star’s minimalist-themed house and is completely monochromatic with various shades of lavender. The budding superstar is already able to follow in her makeup mogul mom’s footsteps with a vanity decorated with a sleeping cat and dark purple flowers. Even Chicago’s mirror is bordered in a color very similar to the walls. While the room seems to stay clean at all times, according to the KKW Beauty founder’s Instagram pics, there is a section of the room designated for reading.

Chi’s reading nook is located under a window and is adorned with giant pillows and aballerina stuffed animal. As for her books, Kim’s darling daughter has so many to choose from! Another sitting area in the room is located in front of the vanity. Of course, it’s a giant fuzzy purple chair that comes complete with white pillows.

Kim has referred to Chicago as a “princess” multiple times in social media posts, noting that she “likes to dress up like a princess every day,” so it’s no surprise that her room is decked out in this regal color!

When it came to decorating her house, Kim and estranged husband Kanye West had similar design ideas.

“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Architectural Digest in February 2020. “Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’ I was the voice of functionality.”

Despite keeping things calm and neutral inside the home, the rapper noted during the same interview that her kids still have free rein of the home. “In the end, we don’t take it too seriously. We’re not going to be fanatics,” Kim added about the house’s design.

The E! personality and her former flame moved into their hidden hills home after getting married in May 2014. Along with Chicago, the pair has kids North, Saint and Psalm West, who also have bedrooms of their own and a playroom that they share.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete tour of Chicago’s room!