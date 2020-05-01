Listening to her heart? Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram during the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to share a cryptic message about finding that special someone amid hookup rumors with Tristan Thompson.

“Ain’t nothing better than having a person [who] understands you,” read the 35-year-old’s screenshot shared to her Instagram Story. Her telling post comes after her family raised suspicions she and the athlete are rekindling their romance while in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?” Scott Disick asked the family in the super tease for the new season of KUWTK airing in September. “100 percent,” Kris Jenner replied while practicing social distancing on a Zoom call. “That’s what I say! She says ‘no!’” the Lord responded.

Khloé and Tristan have been in a tumultuous relationship since getting together in 2016. After Tristan allegedly cheated on the beauty, days before giving birth to their daughter, True, in 2018 and again in February 2019 with former family insider Jordyn Woods, they went their separate ways in March of that year.

Although the former flames have been through a lot, they thought it was best to quarantine together for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, an insider told In Touch on March 25. While “they say they are just friends” and coparenting, the Kardashians are “convinced there’s more to it.”

As Kris is “hating this pandemic,” the momager “sees a silver lining when it comes to Khloé’s situation,” another insider exclusively told In Touch in April. “She loves that Tristan and Khloé are together, under one roof.”

Despite not having the best track record, “Kris and Khloé both see the changes in Tristan,” the source revealed. Although, “that may all change when the quarantine ban is lifted … let’s hope this lasts.”

In the meantime, the NBA player and the reality star are “getting along nicely,” the source shares. “They look like a happy, loving family.”

As the parents bond in close quarters, the Kardashian sisters are “really starting to miss each other” due to the mandatory stay at home order, a third source revealed in March. “Despite all their bickering,” Kim, Khloé and Kourtney are lonesome without their wolf pack. “During lockdown, they’ve been using FaceTiming more than ever to keep in touch.”