Though Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up in February 2019, Scott Disick is convinced the ex-couple have hooked up while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new teaser clip that dropped on Thursday, April 30, of the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott is in a video chat with Kris Jenner, Khloé and Kim Kardashian when he asks them, “Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?” Kris answers, “Oh, 100 percent.” Scott then replies, “That’s what I said, but she says no.” You can always count on the lord to keep it real!

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

For now, we’ll have to wait and see how season 19, which premieres in September, unfolds. One thing we know for sure, though, is Khloé is open to the possibility of having another child with Tristan, but only via IVF.

“I might get some embryos and get a sibling,” the Good American founder told the basketball player in the April 16 episode of KUWTK. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”

It wasn’t long before KoKo began to seriously consider it. “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” she said during a confessional. “But, it’s weird. Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

Khloé then revealed why she felt so hesitant about committing to having a second child with her ex. “You never know. What if in three years I get married to someone and I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t want that,'” the mom of one told her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Despite being unsure, at least Khloé and Tristan are in a good place. “He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” a source told Life & Style.

The blonde beauty ultimately decided to freeze her eggs. On the bright side, the experience hasn’t been terrible. “I don’t know why, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, it’s not that bad,'” she said in regards to hormone injections. What a relief!

