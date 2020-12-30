Everything OK? Khloé Kardashian revealed she’s taking a “social media break” after reuniting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Boston.

“Come back to Twitter, we miss you,” one fan commented on her topless Instagram photo. In response, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, said, “I’ll be back soon. I’ve been taking a little social media break. Just pop in from time to time, but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu,” she said, referring to daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with the Celtics star, 29. “I’ll be back soon, I promise.”

The Good American founder sparked engagement rumors with the NBA stud when she was photographed wearing a pear-shaped rock on Tuesday, December 22, while out and about with their baby girl in Beantown.

That said, a source told Life & Style the sparkler in question is just a (massive) “promise ring” he gave to her prior to Christmas. “Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond,” the source divulged. “It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it!”

“Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment,” the insider added, citing the athlete’s February 2019 hookup with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. “He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers baller moved to Boston from Los Angeles in late November after signing a $19 million two-year deal with the Massachusetts team. Despite being on the opposite coast from his daughter, 2, and his girlfriend, the pair are “stronger than ever,” a source exclusively told In Touch.

The professional athlete “promised [Khloé] he’s a changed man,” a separate source told In Touch after they got back together, “and she says she believes him.”

In fact, the reality TV mama seemed totally unfazed, even after her man was spotted out with a mystery woman in Boston, who was later identified as Julia, a real estate agent helping him with his move to the east coast.

Another source told Life & Style that “if things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living in Boston].”