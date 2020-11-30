Getting flirty! Tristan Thompson gushed over his “queen” Khloé Kardashian and their daughter, True Thompson, on Sunday, November 29, amid his move to Boston to play for the Celtics.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a sweet selfie with her 2-year old and captioned it using a white heart emoji. Both ladies were rocking matching braids as they snuggled up together.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“My Queen and Princess,” the NBA star, 29, commented with two crown and red heart emojis.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Despite living on opposite coasts, an insider told Life & Style the off-and-on couple “will continue to coparent” True, but Khloé will stay “based in L.A. for now.” Once “there’s a [coronavirus] vaccine,” the Good American founder will “split her time” between California and Massachusetts.

The reality couple rekindled their romance earlier this year while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. They broke up one year prior after Tristan’s cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods. However, the two seem to be going strong, and the insider noted it’s possible Khloé would relocate eventually.

“If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” continued the insider. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”

Tristan, who played the last nine years of his career for the Cleveland Cavaliers, revealed on November 28 that he jetted off to the east coast from Los Angeles to start on his new team. In addition, the Canadian athlete officially became a United States citizen ahead of his move to Beantown.

“I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” Tristan told government agency USCIS in a statement.

It looks like Khloé is unbothered by any judgment about getting back together with Tristan. She shared a cryptic quote the same day the basketball star flew to Boston.

“Your life isn’t yours if you always care what others think,” the statement read. Her inner circle rallied to support her. “Church,” sister Kim Kardashian commented while BFF Khadijah Haqq added, “Living a FULL life regardless of what they think.”

It’s a new chapter for Khloé and Tristan!