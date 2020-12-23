So icy! Khloé Kardashian was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring while out and about with Tristan Thompson and daughter True in Boston, Massachusetts, fueling rumors the on-again couple could be engaged after their reconciliation.

All eyes are on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and NBA baller, 29, after she was seen rocking the dazzling pear-shaped bling in photos obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, December 22. Khloé’s new piece of jewelry twinkled in the sunlight as she walked hand-in-hand with their 2-year-old by the snow.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The Good American founder and power forward have seemingly turned a new page in their relationship after getting back together over the summer. KoKo continues to show her man support following news that Tristan reached an agreement with the Boston Celtics on a two-year, $19 million contract in November.

Khloé was last spotted with Tristan in the city on December 16, just days after the center dined with a mystery woman reported to be his realtor. “It definitely was not romantic with the woman he was with,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch following his meal at Zuma restaurant inside a Four Seasons Hotel. “They were just having a regular dinner. We sat [at] the next table.”

The Revenge Body host previously opened up about their dynamic on KUWTK, revealing Tristan made it clear he still had feelings for her in the wake of his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019. At the time of filming, Khloé was taking it slow and seeing where things went with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

An insider told In Touch that she ultimately took Tristan back because he “promised her he’s a changed man” amid news they were a couple again in July.

A month before, he gushed over the Dollhouse author in a birthday tribute and let his feelings be known. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Tristan wrote. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter, True. You deserve the world KoKo! True and I love you, mama. Happy birthday.”

Could they be headed down the aisle? There seems to be a chance!